Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 241,954 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 241,954 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031,162 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,193,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $228,924,000 after purchasing an additional 706,426 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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