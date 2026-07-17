Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 34,522 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,806 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 34,522 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $133,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total value of $19,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,953.92. This trade represents a 68.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $12,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 144,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $245,170,600. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,305.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 94.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $702.32 and a 52 week high of $1,714.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,491.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,286.01.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.23 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is 57.68%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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