Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 36,966 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,376 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 36,966 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $15,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayban bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,250.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,750.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,627.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,229.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,204.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,252.50. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $870.01 and a 52-week high of $1,998.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The business's revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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