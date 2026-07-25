Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 98,681 Shares of Wingstop Inc. $WING

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING - Free Report) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,196 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 98,681 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of Wingstop worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wingstop by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,111,089 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $503,475,000 after purchasing an additional 58,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,405,894 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $335,292,000 after acquiring an additional 456,861 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,173,613 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $279,895,000 after acquiring an additional 70,224 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 296.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 950,521 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $239,227,000 after acquiring an additional 710,621 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Wingstop by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,301 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $161,054,000 after acquiring an additional 31,618 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WING

Wingstop Price Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $135.20 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $116.35 and a one year high of $381.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.79. The business's fifty day moving average is $151.74 and its 200 day moving average is $192.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.82 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 15.77%.Wingstop's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Wingstop's dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Wingstop News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wingstop this week:

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

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