Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,191 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 28,932 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $155.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.08 and a fifty-two week high of $246.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.85.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Universal Health Services's payout ratio is 3.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on UHS shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Universal Health Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $229.00 to $194.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $213.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Services

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

See Also

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