Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,413 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 8,971 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $266.00 to $262.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $288.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $261.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.05 and a twelve month high of $303.80. The company's 50-day moving average price is $242.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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