Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) $TWN

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN - Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,772 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,603 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 8.53% of Taiwan Fund worth $32,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWN. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,030 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,947,000 after purchasing an additional 41,221 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Fund by 40.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Fund by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 91,145 shares of the company's stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 42,256 shares in the last quarter.

Taiwan Fund Price Performance

TWN stock opened at $86.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.13. Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $105.09.

About Taiwan Fund

Taiwan Fund, Inc NYSE: TWN is a closed-end management investment company that offers U.S. investors direct exposure to the Taiwanese equity market. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued primarily by companies based in Taiwan. Its strategy provides access to one of Asia's most dynamic markets, focusing on sectors such as technology, semiconductors, manufacturing, financial services and consumer goods.

The fund typically invests in common stocks of Taiwanese issuers traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, as well as equity-related instruments such as ADRs and foreign-listed securities of Taiwanese companies.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN - Free Report).

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