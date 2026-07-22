Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,731 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 58,386 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.13% of Tyler Technologies worth $17,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $921,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,217,306 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $552,596,000 after buying an additional 367,203 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,745,625 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $597,681,000 after buying an additional 291,564 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $314,302,000 after buying an additional 252,488 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $106,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 5.7%

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $299.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.36. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.71 and a 52 week high of $621.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TYL. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $650.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $472.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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