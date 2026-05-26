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Allstate Corp Acquires 47,809 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Written by MarketBeat
May 26, 2026
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Key Points

  • Allstate Corp significantly boosted its stake in Amphenol, increasing holdings by 107.6% in the fourth quarter to 92,247 shares valued at about $12.47 million.
  • Amphenol reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.06 versus $0.95 expected and revenue of $7.62 billion, while also issuing Q2 2026 EPS guidance of 1.140-1.160.
  • Analysts remain constructive on the stock, with multiple firms raising price targets and the consensus rating sitting at Moderate Buy; meanwhile, the company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.
  • Interested in Amphenol? Here are five stocks we like better.

Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 107.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,247 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 47,809 shares during the period. Allstate Corp's holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:APH opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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