Allstate Corp Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 109.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,975 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 17,736 shares during the period. Allstate Corp's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,176,286 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,739,039,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,425 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,175.00 to $1,315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $917.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,052.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Trending Headlines about Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are highlighting Costco’s AI and digital investments as a driver of faster sales growth, especially through stronger e-commerce traffic and app personalization that could support long-term revenue gains.

Analysts are highlighting Costco’s AI and digital investments as a driver of faster sales growth, especially through stronger e-commerce traffic and app personalization that could support long-term revenue gains. Positive Sentiment: Several articles frame Costco as a “recession-proof” dividend stock and a long-term hold, pointing to its membership model, steady cash generation, and history of dividend increases as reasons investors continue to favor the shares.

Several articles frame Costco as a “recession-proof” dividend stock and a long-term hold, pointing to its membership model, steady cash generation, and history of dividend increases as reasons investors continue to favor the shares. Positive Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage suggests Wall Street expects another solid quarter, and options traders are pricing in a meaningful move around the report, which often keeps the stock active ahead of results.

Pre-earnings coverage suggests Wall Street expects another solid quarter, and options traders are pricing in a meaningful move around the report, which often keeps the stock active ahead of results. Positive Sentiment: Commentary from Jim Cramer remains upbeat on Costco, reinforcing investor confidence in the retailer’s durable business model and consistent execution.

Commentary from Jim Cramer remains upbeat on Costco, reinforcing investor confidence in the retailer’s durable business model and consistent execution. Neutral Sentiment: Holiday-related coverage about Memorial Day store hours and shopping deals is mainly informational, but it keeps Costco in the consumer spotlight heading into a busy retail period.

Holiday-related coverage about Memorial Day store hours and shopping deals is mainly informational, but it keeps Costco in the consumer spotlight heading into a busy retail period. Neutral Sentiment: Lifestyle stories about Costco products and shopping behavior are not likely to move the stock materially, though they underscore the company’s strong brand engagement and customer interest.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $1,028.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $456.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,008.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $960.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $844.06 and a 12 month high of $1,096.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The firm's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total value of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,139,485.42. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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