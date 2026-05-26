Allstate Corp Boosts Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 110.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,518 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Allstate Corp's holdings in RTX were worth $18,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 57.3% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Melius Research upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $177.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $238.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $130.90 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: A bullish note on RTX said the stock could have about 14% upside to $201.85, supported by a $271 billion backlog, strong Q1 organic growth, and efficient cash flow generation. RTX Corporation: A Dual Cycle Profile In Play

A bullish note on RTX said the stock could have about 14% upside to $201.85, supported by a $271 billion backlog, strong Q1 organic growth, and efficient cash flow generation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage comparing AeroVironment and RTX reiterated RTX’s appeal as militaries increase spending on missile defense, autonomous systems, and integrated targeting technologies. AeroVironment vs. RTX: Which Aerospace-Defense Stock Has the Edge?

Analyst coverage comparing AeroVironment and RTX reiterated RTX’s appeal as militaries increase spending on missile defense, autonomous systems, and integrated targeting technologies. Positive Sentiment: The same aerospace-defense comparison article was republished by Zacks, adding visibility to RTX’s defense-growth narrative. AeroVironment vs. RTX: Which Aerospace-Defense Stock Has the Edge?

The same aerospace-defense comparison article was republished by Zacks, adding visibility to RTX’s defense-growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Several consumer tech stories referenced “RTX” in Nvidia GPU product names, but they are unrelated to RTX Corporation and should not materially affect the stock.

Several consumer tech stories referenced “RTX” in Nvidia GPU product names, but they are unrelated to RTX Corporation and should not materially affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: No clear company-specific negative catalyst appeared in the latest headlines; however, the stock remains well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting traders may still view the recent pullback cautiously.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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