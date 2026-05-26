Allstate Corp Buys 18,820 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 104.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,762 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in Analog Devices by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $429.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $397.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.00 and a 12-month high of $435.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $363.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.55.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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