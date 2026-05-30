Allstate Corp Buys 21,472 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 114.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,297 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares during the period. Allstate Corp's holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,300,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,829 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company's stock worth $476,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,046 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,956,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,813,000 after acquiring an additional 63,877 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,631,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 833.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,939,536 shares of the company's stock worth $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

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Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $46.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.43.

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Key Stories Impacting Super Micro Computer

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About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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