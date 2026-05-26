Allstate Corp Buys 47,838 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 105.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Allstate Corp's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,702,353.72. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $8,523,570. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $134.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.81. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The firm has a market cap of $166.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GILD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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