Allstate Corp Grows Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Allstate Corp increased its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 110.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,605 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 165,100 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp's holdings in CocaCola were worth $21,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its position in CocaCola by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in CocaCola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.9% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $7,996,723.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 410,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,016,431. This trade represents a 19.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 786,726 shares of company stock worth $62,547,977 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.66.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. CocaCola's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KO

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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