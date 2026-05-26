Allstate Corp Has $11.53 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 101.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,581 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Allstate Corp's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE COF opened at $187.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.98 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 11,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,060 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

View Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here