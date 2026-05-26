Allstate Corp Has $15.35 Million Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 110.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,994 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp's holdings in Linde were worth $15,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 19.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $517.58 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $521.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $500.32 and a 200 day moving average of $463.17.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $550.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $540.00.

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Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,643,729.02. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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