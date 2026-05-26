Allstate Corp Has $15.67 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Allstate Corp boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 108.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 71,784 shares during the period. Allstate Corp's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DIS opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $179.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here