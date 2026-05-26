Allstate Corp Has $26.45 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 108.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 64,362 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $467.51 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.67 and a 1 year high of $481.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $762.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.82 and a 200-day moving average of $248.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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