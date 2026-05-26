Allstate Corp Has $37.35 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 108.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,257 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 174,732 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.5% of Allstate Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Allstate Corp's holdings in Walmart were worth $37,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,709,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $104,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,026 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $40,855,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Walmart by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 13,343 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Trust Wealth Management Co lifted its position in Walmart by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 196,648 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $21,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $166,381.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 636,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,369,743.09. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total transaction of $2,555,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 126,008 shares of company stock worth $15,896,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.71.

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Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $120.27 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.43 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $958.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $126.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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