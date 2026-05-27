Allstate Corp Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 105.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,565 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Allstate Corp's holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Marriott International by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $373.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.30. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.55 and a 52-week high of $380.00. The stock has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $382.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

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