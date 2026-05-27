Allstate Corp Has $6.35 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,772 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 29,915 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 17,378 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,757,828.80. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 245,060 shares of company stock worth $29,901,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.76.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $208.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.70. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $217.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: HSBC upgraded Marvell to buy, saying the company is well positioned to benefit from AI networking demand and the broader AI infrastructure buildout.

HSBC upgraded Marvell to buy, saying the company is well positioned to benefit from AI networking demand and the broader AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts boosted price targets ahead of earnings, reinforcing bullish sentiment and helping push MRVL higher as investors bet on another strong quarter.

Several analysts boosted price targets ahead of earnings, reinforcing bullish sentiment and helping push MRVL higher as investors bet on another strong quarter. Positive Sentiment: Preview coverage continues to highlight Marvell’s exposure to booming data center spending, with expectations for revenue growth and an earnings beat tied to AI demand.

Preview coverage continues to highlight Marvell’s exposure to booming data center spending, with expectations for revenue growth and an earnings beat tied to AI demand. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell is scheduled to report earnings after the close on May 27, and options/preview coverage suggests traders are bracing for a sizable post-earnings move.

Marvell is scheduled to report earnings after the close on May 27, and options/preview coverage suggests traders are bracing for a sizable post-earnings move. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish setup, some commentary warns expectations are now very high after the stock’s sharp AI-driven rally, which could leave little room for disappointment.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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