Allstate Corp Has $65.77 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 117.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,198 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 33,013 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.9% of Allstate Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Allstate Corp's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $65,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock worth $20,392,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock worth $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock worth $33,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock worth $126,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,066.59 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $944.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,005.65.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,220.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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