Allstate Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Allstate Corp increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 107.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,522 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,562 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,283,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,013,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,213 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Mondelez International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,561,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,907,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mondelez International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,347,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,309,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,797,087,000 after purchasing an additional 862,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,664,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $977,337,000 after purchasing an additional 323,602 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mondelez International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.63. The company has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is currently 99.50%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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