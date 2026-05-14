Allworth Financial LP Purchases 7,581 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,264 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $58,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $34,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $1,033.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $999.39 and a 200-day moving average of $953.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $844.06 and a twelve month high of $1,067.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,185.00 price target on the stock. Evercore set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,047.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report).

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