Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958,035 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 35,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.64% of Ally Financial worth $88,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,941 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $210,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 93,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,958,083.78. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 39,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,792,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 477,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,574,411.59. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial set a $54.00 target price on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ally Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $42.39 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business's fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 16.47%.The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ally Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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