Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 999.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $527.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $463.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,156.06. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.73, for a total transaction of $528,193.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,297.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,337. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $295.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.09. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $284.28 and a one year high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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