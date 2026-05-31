Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70,300.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

Get ALNY alerts: Sign Up

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $301.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51 and a beta of 0.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.28 and a 1-year high of $495.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business's fifty day moving average price is $309.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 1,775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.74, for a total value of $567,538.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,406 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,834.44. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $2,227,692.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $32,315,464.20. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 21,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,337 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $463.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here