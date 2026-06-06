Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 104.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,565,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $6,185,846,000 after purchasing an additional 268,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,222,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,293,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,056,884,000 after purchasing an additional 151,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $895,816,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $473,302.76. The trade was a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,120,156.06. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $2,420,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $303.05 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.10 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $307.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.36. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $463.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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