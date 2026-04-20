Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70,300.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company's stock.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $309.66 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $322.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.28 and a 12-month high of $495.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 181.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.18). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. Freedom Capital raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $465.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $472.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.96, for a total transaction of $677,530.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,797.44. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 2,242 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total value of $695,199.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,704,867.84. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 38,656 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,696 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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