Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 27,104 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $110,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8%

ALNY opened at $309.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.99 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.96 and a 52 week high of $495.55. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $320.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.45.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,598 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $523,584.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,993,955.90. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,206 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $722,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,059,048.45. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 38,656 shares of company stock worth $12,370,696 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $472.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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