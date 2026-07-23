Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 94.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 327,670 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $452.13.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $266.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.02 and a 200-day moving average of $317.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.21 and a 52 week high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business's revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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