Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 13,607 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,697 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 698.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,355,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $618,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,909 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $369,943,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 295.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $336,009,000 after purchasing an additional 555,759 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $691,771,000 after purchasing an additional 486,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,206 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $722,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,273 shares in the company, valued at $21,059,048.45. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 1,775 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.74, for a total transaction of $567,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,483,834.44. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,656 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,696. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $527.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $465.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $479.00 to $376.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $472.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $305.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 178.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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