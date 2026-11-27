Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 21,907.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 239,230 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.2% of Bellevue Group AG's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.18% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $59,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,784,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,773,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,456,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,876,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $164.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.40 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.94 and a 200 day moving average of $268.53.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $16.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $14.60. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.85% and a return on equity of 155.33%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Bryan Supran sold 1,758 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.88, for a total transaction of $398,855.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,905,652.16. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $380.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $254.00 target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Rodman & Renshaw cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $287.00 target price (down from $460.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines based on RNA interference (RNAi), a biological process that can reduce the production of disease-causing proteins. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on treatments for genetic, cardiovascular, metabolic and other diseases. Its marketed RNAi medicines include Onpattro and Amvuttra for certain manifestations of transthyretin amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria and Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

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