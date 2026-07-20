Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Stock Position Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 7,433.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $473,302.76. This trade represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $455.31.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $267.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.13. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $266.43 and a one year high of $495.55. The stock's fifty day moving average is $294.16 and its 200-day moving average is $320.56.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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