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Alpha Teknova, Inc. $TKNO Holdings Boosted by Roubaix Capital LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Alpha Teknova logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO - Free Report) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882,355 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 883,823 shares during the quarter. Alpha Teknova accounts for 2.5% of Roubaix Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 3.51% of Alpha Teknova worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Alpha Teknova by 19.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 163,526 shares during the period. Massar Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massar Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company's stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,850 shares of the company's stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 117,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company's stock.

Alpha Teknova Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.59 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TKNO

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Teknova, Inc NASDAQ: TKNO is a life science tools and reagents company that develops, manufactures and distributes proprietary products to support research, drug discovery and biomanufacturing. Its offerings target academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, and diagnostic developers, with a focus on high-purity reagents and optimized workflows designed to accelerate molecular biology and protein science applications.

The company's portfolio includes molecular biology reagents, cell culture buffers, in vitro translation kits, custom recombinant proteins, high-throughput screening buffers and other specialized formulations.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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