Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Founders Capital Management LLC's Largest Position

Founders Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,136 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 20.7% of Founders Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $139,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $24,240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904,434 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $678,198,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,745,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,032,291 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,749,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,130,681 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $273,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,068,744 shares of company stock worth $104,505,914. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $339.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.30. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.40 and a twelve month high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $346.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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