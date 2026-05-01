Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's 8th Largest Position

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,978 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 18,562 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $24,240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904,434 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $678,198,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,745,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,032,291 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,749,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 208.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,130,681 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $273,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,855 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $10,893,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,179,372 shares in the company, valued at $730,481,906.96. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 191,884 shares of company stock worth $59,121,365 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $381.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.77. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.49 and a fifty-two week high of $382.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings materially beat expectations — EPS $5.11 vs. ~$2.63 consensus and revenue of $109.9B, which reset near-term growth expectations and drove the initial rally. Alphabet Q1 earnings

Q1 earnings materially beat expectations — EPS $5.11 vs. ~$2.63 consensus and revenue of $109.9B, which reset near-term growth expectations and drove the initial rally. Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud surged ~63% to ~$20B and management cited a massive cloud backlog (~$460B), giving multi-year revenue visibility and validating AI monetization. Reuters: Cloud beats

Google Cloud surged ~63% to ~$20B and management cited a massive cloud backlog (~$460B), giving multi-year revenue visibility and validating AI monetization. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is raising targets and upgrading ratings after the quarter (JPMorgan, TD Cowen, Scotiabank and others), providing fresh buy-side momentum and higher upside expectations. 247WallSt: Price target lifts

Wall Street is raising targets and upgrading ratings after the quarter (JPMorgan, TD Cowen, Scotiabank and others), providing fresh buy-side momentum and higher upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Product execution signals: Gemini AI is being rolled out to millions of vehicles and Waymo continues geographic expansion — both expand addressable markets for AI services and ads/subscriptions. TechCrunch: Gemini in cars Business Insider: Waymo growth

Product execution signals: Gemini AI is being rolled out to millions of vehicles and Waymo continues geographic expansion — both expand addressable markets for AI services and ads/subscriptions. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns: company raised the quarterly dividend (small yield) and continues large buybacks, supporting shareholder returns alongside growth.

Capital returns: company raised the quarterly dividend (small yield) and continues large buybacks, supporting shareholder returns alongside growth. Neutral Sentiment: CapEx and cash-flow tradeoff — management raised 2026 capex guidance (to as much as ~$180–190B) to scale AI infrastructure; this supports long-term growth but will pressure free cash flow near term. CNBC: capex update

CapEx and cash-flow tradeoff — management raised 2026 capex guidance (to as much as ~$180–190B) to scale AI infrastructure; this supports long-term growth but will pressure free cash flow near term. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk is rising — Italy has asked the EU to probe Google’s AI search tools and Switzerland opened a probe into alleged keyword bidding pacts; Brazil advanced an antitrust review — any adverse rulings could affect ad/product rules and monetization. Reuters: Italy probe Reuters: Switzerland probe

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $362.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

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