Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s 9th Largest Position

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876,553 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 217,745 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $902,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 76.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,304 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $330,886,000 after acquiring an additional 806,681 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $658,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $346.03.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOG

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,068,744 shares of company stock worth $104,505,914 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $339.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.40 and a 1-year high of $350.15. The company's fifty day moving average is $305.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm's revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here