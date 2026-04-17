Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is V Square Quantitative Management LLC's 5th Largest Position

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,656 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. V Square Quantitative Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $370.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $346.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $332.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.40 and a 52-week high of $350.15. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $305.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is in talks with the U.S. Department of Defense to allow its Gemini models in classified systems — a potential large, high‑margin enterprise/government revenue stream and a validation of Gemini for sensitive use cases. Article Title

Alphabet is in talks with the U.S. Department of Defense to allow its Gemini models in classified systems — a potential large, high‑margin enterprise/government revenue stream and a validation of Gemini for sensitive use cases. Positive Sentiment: NiSource signed a long‑term power supply deal to support an Alphabet data center in Indiana — reduces energy execution risk for hyperscale operations and supports capacity buildout. Article Title

NiSource signed a long‑term power supply deal to support an Alphabet data center in Indiana — reduces energy execution risk for hyperscale operations and supports capacity buildout. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: SG Americas disclosed a large addition of GOOGL shares in its 13F — signals demand from a major broker‑dealer fund and supports momentum. Article Title

Institutional buying: SG Americas disclosed a large addition of GOOGL shares in its 13F — signals demand from a major broker‑dealer fund and supports momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness and price target increases continue (Citi, Mizuho and others) and new partnerships (Thoma Bravo, Cadence) highlight enterprise and cloud AI growth potential. These stories are supporting upside expectations. Article Title

Analyst bullishness and price target increases continue (Citi, Mizuho and others) and new partnerships (Thoma Bravo, Cadence) highlight enterprise and cloud AI growth potential. These stories are supporting upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Product momentum: Google rolled out personalized image generation tied to Gemini/Nano Banana — enhances consumer AI engagement but monetization path is longer term. Article Title

Product momentum: Google rolled out personalized image generation tied to Gemini/Nano Banana — enhances consumer AI engagement but monetization path is longer term. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet is planning higher AI capex in 2026 — signals commitment to long‑term edge in AI but implies near‑term cash outflows and margin pressure. Article Title

Alphabet is planning higher AI capex in 2026 — signals commitment to long‑term edge in AI but implies near‑term cash outflows and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: EU regulator proposed rules forcing Google to share search data (rankings, queries, clicks) with rivals under the Digital Markets Act — a material regulatory risk that could weaken competitive advantages in search and ads. Article Title

EU regulator proposed rules forcing Google to share search data (rankings, queries, clicks) with rivals under the Digital Markets Act — a material regulatory risk that could weaken competitive advantages in search and ads. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing legal and ad‑platform scrutiny (app‑store lawsuits, advertiser arbitration) and visible insider selling remain background risks that could weigh on sentiment despite strong fundamentals. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,955,564. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,068,744 shares of company stock valued at $104,505,914 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here