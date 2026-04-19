Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stock Position Decreased by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,662 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 9,742 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in Alphabet were worth $73,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,134.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 43,080 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.3% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $86,345,000 after buying an additional 84,553 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,391 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,920,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $38,272,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $339.40 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $305.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $148.40 and a one year high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $346.03.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $33,934.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,068,744 shares of company stock worth $104,505,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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