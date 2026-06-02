Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stock Position Increased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,788 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Towne Trust Company N.A raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 258 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $372.58 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.33 and a 1-year high of $404.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $344.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at $505,573,853.40. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 225,516 shares of company stock valued at $27,142,399 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Freedom Capital downgraded Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Phillip Securities downgraded Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $430.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $378.50.

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About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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