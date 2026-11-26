Focus Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,236 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 35,050 shares during the period. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cadia Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadia Private Client LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Evansbrook LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tenzing Financial LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.51.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,494,424.20. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247 shares of company stock valued at $79,238. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

More Alphabet News

Here's some of the latest news about GOOGL:

Positive Sentiment: Investor Jim Chanos argued Alphabet is the only hyperscaler currently earning its AI spending, reinforcing the view that its investments may be better supported by business returns than those of some peers. Jim Chanos Says Alphabet Is the Only Hyperscaler Earning Its AI Spend

Investor Jim Chanos argued Alphabet is the only hyperscaler currently earning its AI spending, reinforcing the view that its investments may be better supported by business returns than those of some peers. Negative Sentiment: The main concern was mounting AI-related spending: Alphabet’s third-quarter capital expenditures were reported at $51.4 billion, while free cash flow turned negative at $9.1 billion. The cost of insuring Alphabet debt against default also reached a record, reflecting credit-market worries about how major AI investments will be financed. Why Alphabet Stock Is Down Today

The main concern was mounting AI-related spending: Alphabet’s third-quarter capital expenditures were reported at $51.4 billion, while free cash flow turned negative at $9.1 billion. The cost of insuring Alphabet debt against default also reached a record, reflecting credit-market worries about how major AI investments will be financed. Negative Sentiment: Reports also highlighted intensifying AI competition, adding to uncertainty about whether Alphabet’s large investments will translate into durable returns. Separately, law firms publicized lead-plaintiff deadlines for a securities class action concerning investors who acquired Alphabet securities during May–July 2026. The notices add legal overhang, though they do not establish liability. Faruqi & Faruqi Investor Deadline Notice

Alphabet Stock Down 2.1%

GOOGL stock opened at $273.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.73 and a 1-year high of $408.61. The company's 50 day moving average is $318.24 and its 200 day moving average is $335.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

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