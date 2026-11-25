First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,085 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.0% of First Financial Bankshares Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Financial Bankshares Inc's holdings in Alphabet were worth $225,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourier Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,030,000. Troutman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Troutman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,261,224 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $433,962,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,416 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alphabet from $417.00 to $371.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.51.

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Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,494,424.20. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 247 shares of company stock valued at $79,238 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $279.05 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.22 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61. The stock's 50-day moving average is $319.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The company had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.59%.

Recent Alphabet Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about GOOGL:

Positive Sentiment: Google’s Gemini 4 Neon is reportedly gaining developer momentum, and Alphabet is expanding AI-powered search using wallet data. These developments could strengthen its AI offerings and create new ways to improve search engagement and monetization. Yahoo Finance article on Gemini momentum Yahoo Finance article on AI search

Google’s Gemini 4 Neon is reportedly gaining developer momentum, and Alphabet is expanding AI-powered search using wallet data. These developments could strengthen its AI offerings and create new ways to improve search engagement and monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Australia’s proposed internet-safety legislation could expose Google and Meta to substantial fines over addictive features. The potential financial impact on Alphabet is not specified. The Independent article on proposed Australian fines

Australia’s proposed internet-safety legislation could expose Google and Meta to substantial fines over addictive features. The potential financial impact on Alphabet is not specified. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms reiterated deadlines for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action. The complaint alleges Alphabet misrepresented the timing of Gemini 3.5 Pro after a report said the model was delayed. The claims are allegations, not a finding of wrongdoing, but the litigation creates reputational and legal uncertainty. SueWallSt shareholder alert

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company whose largest business is Google. Founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Google became part of Alphabet when the company reorganized its businesses under the holding-company structure in 2015. Google's products and services include Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play and Google Cloud. The company also generates revenue from digital advertising and offers devices, subscriptions and artificial intelligence products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

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