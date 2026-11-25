Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,034,337 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 112,423 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board's holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,075,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,977,259 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $85,403,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718,127 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659,406 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $13,990,089,000 after purchasing an additional 669,566 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 33,203,350 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $11,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,371 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,724,321 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,334,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,079,800 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,911,467,000 after buying an additional 1,139,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $279.05 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $319.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.94. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.22 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The business had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,494,424.20. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247 shares of company stock valued at $79,238. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson set a $345.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Alphabet from $445.00 to $387.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Alphabet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.51.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

These are some of the GOOGL stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Google’s Gemini 4 Neon is reportedly gaining developer momentum, and Alphabet is expanding AI-powered search using wallet data. These developments could strengthen its AI offerings and create new ways to improve search engagement and monetization. Yahoo Finance article on Gemini momentum Yahoo Finance article on AI search

Google’s Gemini 4 Neon is reportedly gaining developer momentum, and Alphabet is expanding AI-powered search using wallet data. These developments could strengthen its AI offerings and create new ways to improve search engagement and monetization. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms reiterated deadlines for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action. The complaint alleges Alphabet misrepresented the timing of Gemini 3.5 Pro after a report said the model was delayed. The claims are allegations, not a finding of wrongdoing, but the litigation creates reputational and legal uncertainty. SueWallSt shareholder alert

Several law firms reiterated deadlines for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action. The complaint alleges Alphabet misrepresented the timing of Gemini 3.5 Pro after a report said the model was delayed. The claims are allegations, not a finding of wrongdoing, but the litigation creates reputational and legal uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: An industry analyst reportedly estimates Alphabet may cut planned 2027 shipments of Broadcom-designed TPU 8i chips by about 20%, potentially reflecting cost, power or computing-allocation priorities. The report is unconfirmed by Alphabet and Broadcom, and the shift may partly favor other chip designs.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company whose largest business is Google. Founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Google became part of Alphabet when the company reorganized its businesses under the holding-company structure in 2015. Google's products and services include Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play and Google Cloud. The company also generates revenue from digital advertising and offers devices, subscriptions and artificial intelligence products and services.

Further Reading

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