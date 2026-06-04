Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Isthmus Partners LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,501 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 10,139 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alphabet Trading Down 0.8%

Alphabet stock opened at $358.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.00 and a 12 month high of $408.61. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $349.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Dbs Bank increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $413.04.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,016 shares of company stock worth $17,282,549. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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