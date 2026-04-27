Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Whitener Capital Management Inc.'s Largest Position

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,829 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 6.8% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $344.40 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.84 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $10,893,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,179,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $730,481,906.96. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock valued at $94,216,897 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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