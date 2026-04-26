Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Position Lifted by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,739 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Members Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,434 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,155 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $405.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $385.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $369.67.

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Alphabet Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $344.40 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $309.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.84 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The company has a market cap of $4.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,573,853.40. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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