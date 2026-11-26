Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138,029 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 34,761 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Ieq Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $391,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,977,259 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $85,403,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718,127 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659,406 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $13,990,089,000 after purchasing an additional 669,566 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 33,203,350 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $11,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,371 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,724,321 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,334,186,000 after buying an additional 1,631,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,079,800 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,911,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp lowered Alphabet from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson set a $345.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $417.00 to $371.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.51.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $273.10 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $318.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $262.73 and a one year high of $408.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The company had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,424.20. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 247 shares of company stock worth $79,238 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

More Alphabet News

Investors following GOOGL have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Hedge fund Lone Pine Capital increased its Alphabet stake by 901% to about $743 million, a notable vote of confidence amid the share-price weakness and spending concerns. Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine Raised Its Alphabet Stake 901% to $743 Million

Hedge fund Lone Pine Capital increased its Alphabet stake by 901% to about $743 million, a notable vote of confidence amid the share-price weakness and spending concerns. Positive Sentiment: Google is limiting and charging AI agents for access to services such as Gmail, Drive, and Calendar. The policy could create a new monetization opportunity, though its financial impact is not yet clear. Google builds a new toll booth for AI agents

Google is limiting and charging AI agents for access to services such as Gmail, Drive, and Calendar. The policy could create a new monetization opportunity, though its financial impact is not yet clear. Neutral Sentiment: Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy view on Alphabet, while another analysis noted that Google Services remains a major earnings engine but flagged slower Search growth alongside Cloud’s gains. Alphabet Class A Gets a Buy from Evercore ISI

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

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