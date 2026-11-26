Composition Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,897 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Composition Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Composition Wealth LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Core Capital Management & Research inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Premier Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 214 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $445.00 to $387.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Yorkville Ives started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $417.00 to $371.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler set a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $412.51.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet News Roundup

These are some of the GOOGL news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Investor Jim Chanos argued Alphabet is the only hyperscaler currently earning its AI spending, reinforcing the view that its investments may be better supported by business returns than those of some peers. Jim Chanos Says Alphabet Is the Only Hyperscaler Earning Its AI Spend

Investor Jim Chanos argued Alphabet is the only hyperscaler currently earning its AI spending, reinforcing the view that its investments may be better supported by business returns than those of some peers. Negative Sentiment: The main concern was mounting AI-related spending: Alphabet’s third-quarter capital expenditures were reported at $51.4 billion, while free cash flow turned negative at $9.1 billion. The cost of insuring Alphabet debt against default also reached a record, reflecting credit-market worries about how major AI investments will be financed. Why Alphabet Stock Is Down Today

The main concern was mounting AI-related spending: Alphabet’s third-quarter capital expenditures were reported at $51.4 billion, while free cash flow turned negative at $9.1 billion. The cost of insuring Alphabet debt against default also reached a record, reflecting credit-market worries about how major AI investments will be financed. Negative Sentiment: Reports also highlighted intensifying AI competition, adding to uncertainty about whether Alphabet’s large investments will translate into durable returns. Separately, law firms publicized lead-plaintiff deadlines for a securities class action concerning investors who acquired Alphabet securities during May–July 2026. The notices add legal overhang, though they do not establish liability. Faruqi & Faruqi Investor Deadline Notice

Alphabet Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $273.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.73 and a 1 year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,424.20. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247 shares of company stock worth $79,238. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

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